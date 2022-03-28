×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

R1,500 bail for Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

28 March 2022 - 11:40
Operation Dudula leader Ntlantla Mohlauli, aka Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, appears in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Operation Dudula leader Ntlantla Mohlauli, aka Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, appears in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

The charge sheet listed his name as Ntlantla Mohlauli.

Addressing the court, the state prosecutor Linda Duma said Mohlauli is facing charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

The state asked the court to order that he doesn’t make any contact with the complainant, Victor Ramerafe, and that he hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

The case has been postponed to May 27 for further investigation. 

Duma told the court police still need to obtain statements from about three witnesses.

Magistrate Ruby Mathys, granting bail, ordered Mohlauli to make no contact with the complainant and to reside at his residential address in Pimville, Soweto.

RECORDED | Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini applies for bail

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is appearing in court on Monday to apply for bail after being arrested last week.
News
1 hour ago

Casually dressed in a black T-shirt, Mohlauli appeared calm. After his bail application hearing was concluded, speaking through his attorney, he asked to address the court.

“I would like to apologise for my dress code today. I'm casually dressed, and can the court please not take this as disrespect from my side because it's as if I'm not taking the court seriously or its decorum,” he said. He had come to court after being held in police custody over the weekend.

Mathys accepted his apology.

His lawyer had earlier objected to the bail condition of his client being confined to Gauteng, saying he has planned roadshows throughout the country.

“My client met with the minister of police, Mr Bheki Cele, who said he wants him to undertake roadshows in the country to educate communities on proper mobilisations that uphold the rule of law.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the state did not oppose his release on bail as it had no grounds to do so. She dismissed assertions that the charges are “politically motivated”.

“Prosecutorial decisions are not politically motivated. We had a docket before us and decided to prosecute,” she said.

Scores of Dudula supporters, standing about 400m away from the court building, had chanted struggle songs before the bail hearing. There was a high police presence, with several streets around the court closed.

The Dudula leader was arrested on Thursday afternoon after Ramerafe, escorted by EFF members, opened a case at the Dobsonville police station. This followed a raid on his home by the movement's supporters, acting on information they said they had received that linked him to “drug dealing”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Scores of Dudula supporters at court for Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s bail bid

Supporters of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday before his expected bail ...
News
2 hours ago

'We will unashamedly give him maximum support': Gayton McKenzie on Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says his party will "unashamedly" support Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini in whatever charges he faces.
Politics
1 hour ago

‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

"I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people," Malemad said about Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ...
News
4 hours ago

Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against corruption'

Victor Ramefe admits to being an ex-con, but says he is now on the straight and narrow and did nothing to deserve being targeted by Nhlanhla "Lux" ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  3. Cape jobs windfall as contact centre giant moves into Mitchells Plain South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule