R1,500 bail for Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday morning.
The charge sheet listed his name as Ntlantla Mohlauli.
Addressing the court, the state prosecutor Linda Duma said Mohlauli is facing charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.
The state asked the court to order that he doesn’t make any contact with the complainant, Victor Ramerafe, and that he hand over his passport to the investigating officer.
The case has been postponed to May 27 for further investigation.
Duma told the court police still need to obtain statements from about three witnesses.
Magistrate Ruby Mathys, granting bail, ordered Mohlauli to make no contact with the complainant and to reside at his residential address in Pimville, Soweto.
Casually dressed in a black T-shirt, Mohlauli appeared calm. After his bail application hearing was concluded, speaking through his attorney, he asked to address the court.
“I would like to apologise for my dress code today. I'm casually dressed, and can the court please not take this as disrespect from my side because it's as if I'm not taking the court seriously or its decorum,” he said. He had come to court after being held in police custody over the weekend.
Mathys accepted his apology.
His lawyer had earlier objected to the bail condition of his client being confined to Gauteng, saying he has planned roadshows throughout the country.
“My client met with the minister of police, Mr Bheki Cele, who said he wants him to undertake roadshows in the country to educate communities on proper mobilisations that uphold the rule of law.”
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the state did not oppose his release on bail as it had no grounds to do so. She dismissed assertions that the charges are “politically motivated”.
“Prosecutorial decisions are not politically motivated. We had a docket before us and decided to prosecute,” she said.
Scores of Dudula supporters, standing about 400m away from the court building, had chanted struggle songs before the bail hearing. There was a high police presence, with several streets around the court closed.
#OperationDudula members chanting struggle songs, they are standing about 400m away from the Roodepoort mag court, where their leader #nhlanhlalux is expected to apply for bail this morning. There's high police presence, with several streets around the court closed @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/lplaPG4pOO— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) March 28, 2022
The Dudula leader was arrested on Thursday afternoon after Ramerafe, escorted by EFF members, opened a case at the Dobsonville police station. This followed a raid on his home by the movement's supporters, acting on information they said they had received that linked him to “drug dealing”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.