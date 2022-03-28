‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock goes viral

Actor Will Smith’s altercation with comedian Chris Rock has grabbed many headlines around the 2022 Academy Awards, and social media users have found a new favourite in actress Nicole Kidman’s reaction to the moment.

The drama started when Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage. Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith at first appeared to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

It is not clear whether the confrontation was scripted, but the moment drew gasps from many at the awards. A picture apparently showing Kidman’s reaction has gone viral, as many weighed in on the incident.