Lifestyle

‘A new meme has been born’ — Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock goes viral

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 March 2022 - 10:05
Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman's face during the altercation has been shared widely online.
Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman's face during the altercation has been shared widely online.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Will Smith’s altercation with comedian Chris Rock has grabbed many headlines around the 2022 Academy Awards, and social media users have found a new favourite in actress Nicole Kidman’s reaction to the moment.

The drama started when Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage. Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith at first appeared to laugh but then walked onto the stage and appeared to slap Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” Rock said.

Back in his seat, Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

It is not clear whether the confrontation was scripted, but the moment drew gasps from many at the awards. A picture apparently showing Kidman’s reaction has gone viral, as many weighed in on the incident.

Smith later apologised to the Academy when he tearfully accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said.

The last thing he said before he took his seat was: “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

TimesLIVE

CODA, about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious Best Picture prize at the awards. Jessica Chastain scored the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Jane Campion became the third woman in the 94-year history of the Oscars to win Best Director for The Power of the Dog.

