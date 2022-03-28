Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin

As Nato allies discuss the terms of any potential peace deal to be struck between Russia and Ukraine, signs of strategic splits are emerging within their ranks.

With the war in its second month, a series of dilemmas are coming into sharp focus over which conditions could be deemed acceptable by Ukraine for any accord, especially regarding the security guarantees alliance members might be able to offer Kyiv.

There are also divergences over what further weapons to send to Ukraine, and on the question of whether talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin is helpful, according to people familiar with discussions that have taken place in the past week between leaders on both sides of the Atlantic and documents seen by Bloomberg.

Some of those differences spilled into the open over the weekend after US President Joe Biden said Putin couldn’t remain in power and then backtracked when his comments drew criticism.

“We shouldn’t escalate with words or actions,” President Emmanuel Macron told French television when asked about Biden’s remarks.

To avoid a military confrontation, the aim is to achieve a ceasefire and then the withdrawal of Russian troops via diplomatic means, Macron said.