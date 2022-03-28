Russia wants payment in roubles for supplying gas to EU

Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday.

At a meeting of EU leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that “unfriendly” countries pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of US and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions against the country.

Concerns about security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications.

The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom, which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to president Vladimir Putin by March 31.

“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call. “In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity [with European customers].”