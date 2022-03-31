UKRAINE UPDATES | Russians abroad try to get Ukraine news to relatives
31 March 2022 - 05:55
Russians abroad try to get Ukraine news to relatives
Russian Americans are sending their relatives in Russia accounts of the war in Ukraine produced by Western and other media outlets that contrast with what Russian state media is reporting.
Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine
US stocks fell, ending a four-session winning streak for the Dow and S&P 500, as investors weighed developments in Ukraine, where Russian forces dropped bombs a day after Moscow said it was scaling down military operations.
'I'm Maria from Mariupol': One woman describes harrowing story of Russian attack
CNN's Ivan Watson speaks with a woman whose family survived the bombing of a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country.
