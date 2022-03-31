×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russians abroad try to get Ukraine news to relatives

31 March 2022 - 05:55 By TimesLIVE
Ukrainians who recently arrived to Mexico fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland wait for their turn to try to get into the U.S. near the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the US-Mexico border, in Tijuana, Mexico March 30, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

March 31 2022 - 

Russians abroad try to get Ukraine news to relatives 

Russian Americans are sending their relatives in Russia accounts of the war in Ukraine produced by Western and other media outlets that contrast with what Russian state media is reporting.

March 31 2022 - 05:55

Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine

US stocks fell, ending a four-session winning streak for the Dow and S&P 500, as investors weighed developments in Ukraine, where Russian forces dropped bombs a day after Moscow said it was scaling down military operations.

March 31 2022 - 05:50

'I'm Maria from Mariupol': One woman describes harrowing story of Russian attack

CNN's Ivan Watson speaks with a woman whose family survived the bombing of a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country.

