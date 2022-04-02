UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Ukraine recaptures territories around Kyiv as it gears up for more Russian strikes
April 02 2022 - 10:00
Ukraine expects good news over weekend regarding Mariupol evacuations - presidential adviser
Ukraine expects good news over the weekend regarding evacuations of people from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy said on Saturday.
"Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations," Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukraine's television.
"I think that today or maybe tomorrow we'll hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol."
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed. They were due to try again on Saturday.
Encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, Mariupol has been Moscow's main target in the southeastern region of Donbas. Tens of thousands of people are trapped in the city with scant access to food and water.
-Reuters
April 02 2022 - 09:15
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.
-Reuters
April 02 2022 - 08:15
Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities - local officials
Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.
"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning."
Lunin later said at least four missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava while, according to preliminary information, three enemy planes attacked the industrial facilities of Kremenchuk.
Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb. 24, calling the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two "special military operation".
In the Dnipro region in southwestern Ukraine, missiles hit an infrastructure facility, wounding two people and causing significant damage, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the region, said in an online post.
In the city of Kryvyi Rih a petrol station has been shelled, causing fire, he added
-Reuters
April 02 2022 - 07:55
Ukraine continue to advance against Russian forces near Kyiv, UK says
Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Saturday.
Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.
"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
-Reuters
April 02 2022 - 07:00
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
• A Red Cross convoy heading to Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.
• Ukraine recaptured more territory around Kyiv from Russian soldiers who left shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from the capital.
• The US military, seeking to lower nuclear tensions with Russia, cancelled an intercontinental ballistic missile test that it had initially aimed only to delay, the Air Force told Reuters.
• In the Russian border city of Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility.
• Zelenskyy said the military situation in eastern Ukraine remained extremely difficult and Russia was preparing for new strikes there.
• Zelenskyy said sanctions imposed by the US and other countries on Russia are working and need to be increased.
• The US added 120 Russian and Belarusian entities, mostly companies linked to the military, to the list of those restricted from receiving US supplies and goods.
• Sanctions by the US and its allies are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
• Europe vowed to stay united against Russia's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles, as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased.
• China told the EU it would seek peace in Ukraine but on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia.
-Reuters
