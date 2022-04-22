WATCH | Mike Tyson pummels harassing passenger on plane

Tyson first took a selfie with two men, one of whom was sitting behind the boxer.

However, after being pestered by the passenger, Tyson told the man to “chill”. When the passenger continued, Tyson allegedly turned around in his seat and pummelled the passenger, leaving him bloodied.

Tyson’s representative said the passenger threw a water bottle at the boxer and would not stop harassing him. Tyson walked off the flight after the altercation.

