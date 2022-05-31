UKRAINE UPDATES | Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk not possible at present - city administration
May 31 2022 - 10:54
Turkey, Russia to discuss Ukraine exports corridor in talks on June 8
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will come to Turkey with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
In a phone call with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey.
Speaking to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said work was still under way with the United Nations to reach an agreement on creating the corridor from the Black Sea, but that issues between Moscow and Kyiv remained. He said the UN had proposed forming a joint observation mechanism to monitor the shipping route, and that Turkey was open to the idea.
He said Russia wanted some Western sanctions targeting its insurance sector lifted, as it would impact the ships that will participate in the potential shipping network, while Ukraine did not want Russian warships to approach its docks in Odesa.
Reuters
May 31 2022 - 10:51
Russian rouble weakens past 63 vs dollar after EU sanctions
The Russian rouble firmed past 61 against the dollar on Tuesday but soon slipped back towards 64 as capital controls provided support and concerns about new European sanctions dragged the market lower.
European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the year-end and on other sanctions, such as cutting Sberbank from the SWIFT transaction network, to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.
At 7.32am GMT, the rouble was 1.5% weaker against the dollar at 63.09. Last Wednesday it had hit 55.80 to the dollar, its strongest since February 2018, before falling to 66.70 by the end of the week. Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.6% to 64.71 , having last Wednesday hit a seven-year high of 57.10, at the peak of month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency to meet liabilities.
Boosted by capital controls, the rouble had risen to become the world's best-performing currency so far this year until last week's slide. New gas payment terms for EU consumers that require conversion of foreign currency into roubles and a fall in imports have also supported the rouble.
Russian stock indexes were down.
Reuters
May 31 2022 - 10:45
How the Ukraine war is putting millions at risk in insurgent-hit Africa
A small charity broke ground this year on a clinic in northern Burkina Faso to care for thousands of women and children who have fled Islamist insurgents wreaking havoc along the fringes of the Sahara.
But when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, global supply chains buckled and the cost of building materials, fuel and food spiked in West Africa. The charity’s founder, Boukary Ouedraogo, was forced to make a tough decision: he halted construction of the clinic with only the foundations laid.
Similar calls are being made across sub-Saharan Africa, where aid projects are threatened by the fallout from the war in Ukraine, potentially putting millions of lives at risk.
May 31 2022 - 10:30
Kalush Orchestra makes it crystal clear that its money’s on the military
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, raised $900,000 (about R14m) for the country’s military by selling the contest’s trophy.
The group won Eurovision with Stefania, surfing a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On Sunday the band sold the crystal microphone it was awarded in a Facebook auction led by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula.
May 31 2022 - 10:00
Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk not possible at present - city administration
Ukraine is still in control of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city's administration said on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
