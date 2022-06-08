Jail for 'Joe Ferrari' as Thai court convicts police over torture death

A Thai court on Wednesday jailed six police officers for life for torturing and killing a drug suspect during interrogation, among them an influential police colonel famously nicknamed “Joe Ferrari” for his collection of luxury sports cars.

A Bangkok court initially sentenced the six officers to death for coercion, malfeasance, abuse of authority and death by torture, but commuted that to life imprisonment for their co-operation and attempts to revive the suspect, court documents showed.

Superintendent Thitisan “Joe” Uttanapol, 40, a police chief in Nakhon Sawan province, was arrested with six other officers in August, when an interrogation video went viral showing the victim with plastic bags over his head, suffocating while pinned down on the floor.

One of the officers was jailed on Wednesday for eight years for malfeasance, commuted to just over five years.