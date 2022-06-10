Brothers behind luxury fashion house Chanel worth $90bn after massive windfall

The family behind Chanel pocketed a $5bn windfall last year as surging global demand for its luxury products lifted one of the world’s biggest multigenerational fortunes to new heights.

The Wertheimer family received two $2.5bn dividends in 2021 through their Cayman Islands-based holding company for Chanel, according to UK filings. It’s the biggest annual payout from the retailer of No. 5 perfume and little black dresses since it started publishing financial accounts.

The net worth of the Wertheimers, who own London-based Chanel, has soared 37% this year to $90bn , according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after price increases helped the luxury-goods purveyor surpass pre-pandemic profit levels in 2021. Brothers Alain, 73, and Gerard, 71, are credited with owning equal shares of the closely held company.

A representative for Chanel referred to the company’s 2021 results and declined further comment.

Global demand for Chanel-branded products has surged over the past two years along with their price tags. Its small classic flap bag was selling for $8,200 in the US in December, up 60% from November 2019, while customers at its Paris store were limited to buying one bag at a time with a two-month wait before purchasing another. Shoppers in Seoul lined up outside a Chanel boutique at 5am for the chance to snag a $9,500 purse.