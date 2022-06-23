UKRAINE UPDATES | Kharkiv hit by renewed Russian shelling

June 23 2022 - 07:21

Ukraine's Zelensky calls for heavy arms, EU membership as Russia pounds cities

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at destroying the entire Donbas region and urged Ukraine's allies to accelerate the shipment of heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.

On the diplomatic front, European leaders on Thursday will formally set Ukraine on the long road to EU membership at a summit in Brussels. Though mainly symbolic, the move will help lift national morale after four months of bloody conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities.

“We must free our land and achieve victory, but more quickly, a lot more quickly,” Zelensky said in a video address released early Thursday, reiterating Ukrainian demands for larger and faster weapons.