UKRAINE UPDATES | Kharkiv hit by renewed Russian shelling
June 23 2022 - 07:21
Ukraine's Zelensky calls for heavy arms, EU membership as Russia pounds cities
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at destroying the entire Donbas region and urged Ukraine's allies to accelerate the shipment of heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.
On the diplomatic front, European leaders on Thursday will formally set Ukraine on the long road to EU membership at a summit in Brussels. Though mainly symbolic, the move will help lift national morale after four months of bloody conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities.
“We must free our land and achieve victory, but more quickly, a lot more quickly,” Zelensky said in a video address released early Thursday, reiterating Ukrainian demands for larger and faster weapons.
June 23 2022 - 06:55
G7, NATO leaders to ratchet up pressure on Russia, keep eye on China -US officials
Leaders from the Group of Seven rich democracies and the NATO alliance will work to increase pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine next week, while underscoring their continued concerns about China, senior US officials said on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden leaves Saturday to meet other G7 leaders in southern Germany before heading to Madrid for a summit where NATO is expected to announce plans to expand its forces in Eastern Europe and Washington will lay out steps to strength European security.
Inclusion, for the first time, of leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand in the NATO summit was aimed at showing that the war in Ukraine has not detracted from Western nations' focus on China, the officials said.
June 23 2022 - 06:00
Kharkiv hit by renewed Russian shelling
Russian forces pounded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and surrounding countryside with rockets, killing at least 15 people, in what Kyiv called a bid to force it to pull resources from the main battlefield to protect civilians from attack.
