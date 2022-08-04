×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia

04 August 2022 - 17:43 By Reuters
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before the verdict in a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on August 4 2022.
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before the verdict in a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, on August 4 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years prison on drugs charges, after finding her guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been "an honest mistake"

Griner was also fined 1-million roubles ($16,000).

After the sentencing, Griner appeared sad and stony-faced, and said she understood the sentence. 

READ MORE:

US basketball star Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was 'an honest mistake'

US basketball star Brittney Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was "an honest mistake" after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges.
News
3 hours ago

Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden

Families of US citizens detained abroad are stepping up pressure on President Joe Biden to intervene to try to free them - some held by adversaries ...
News
3 weeks ago

Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks

Russia has accused the US of direct involvement in the Ukraine war, while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  4. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  5. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele