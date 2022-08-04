A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years prison on drugs charges, after finding her guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.
A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been "an honest mistake"
Griner was also fined 1-million roubles ($16,000).
After the sentencing, Griner appeared sad and stony-faced, and said she understood the sentence.
US basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool
A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years prison on drugs charges, after finding her guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.
A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been "an honest mistake"
Griner was also fined 1-million roubles ($16,000).
After the sentencing, Griner appeared sad and stony-faced, and said she understood the sentence.
READ MORE:
US basketball star Griner says bringing cannabis into Russia was 'an honest mistake'
Families of Americans held abroad team up to pressure Biden
Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos