World

Thousands of Australians strip for cancer awareness photo shoot

26 November 2022 - 14:28 By Reuters
People lie naked on Bondi Beach, Australia, as part of artist Spencer Tunick's art installation to raise awareness of skin cancer and encourage people to have their skin checked.
People lie naked on Bondi Beach, Australia, as part of artist Spencer Tunick's art installation to raise awareness of skin cancer and encourage people to have their skin checked.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

About 2,500 people took off their clothes on Saturday to pose for US photographic artist Spencer Tunick at Sydney's Bondi Beach to raise awareness about skin cancer.

Tunick, known for staging mass nude photo shoots at world landmarks, used a megaphone to direct attendees into several poses on the beach before many took a naked dip in the ocean.

The New York-based artist collaborated with a charity on the naked art installation to raise awareness about melanoma, Australia's fourth most common form of cancer. The federal government estimates that this year 17,756 new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in Australia, and 1,281 Australians will die from the disease.

“We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I'm honoured ... to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection,” Tunick said at the beach on a crisp spring morning in Sydney.

A participant, Robyn Lindner, said she overcame nerves to strip for the shoot, which organisers said involved 2,500 people.

“I was secretly terrified (and) last night I have to confess I was thinking, 'What have I done?' But it was great, everyone was a really good vibe, everyone was really respectful and it just felt really fun,” Lindner said.

Tunick last directed a mass shoot in Sydney in 2010, when 5,200 Australians posed naked at the Sydney Opera House.

READ MORE:

To D or not to D? Too much vitamin D is harmful, but older people need more

Clinician flags the dangers of overdosing and ‘outsize attention’ on the benefits of the nutrient, and he has the latest patient data to back him up
Science
4 months ago

Blue light: what we do and don’t know about the damage it causes our skin

The skincare industry is addressing the issue, but governments must develop standardised testing, as with sunscreen
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Don’t overlook patients’ mental pain when treating cancer, UCT study urges

It recommends a palliative care approach which prioritises holistic assessment and management of symptoms
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  3. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK