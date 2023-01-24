World

WATCH | Police arrest suspected killer after seven shot dead in California

24 January 2023 - 10:44 By Reuters

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California coastal city of Half Moon Bay on Monday.

The suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a police parking lot.

Half Moon Bay is about 50km south of San Francisco.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location, then found three more dead at a location  nearby, Sheriff Christina Corpus told a news conference.

ABC affiliate KGO provided video of the suspect's arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the man out of his car.

The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons. Multiple uniformed officers quickly arrived on the scene with long guns.

A gun was found in his car, Corpus said.

