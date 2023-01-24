Khachanov and Rybakina through to Australian Open semis

“I think until a certain point, it was competitive, good battle.

“Sebastian beat one of my friends Daniil Medvedev in three sets and in Hubert Hurkacz in five sets I guess, he was playing great tennis.

“I'm feeling really good, to be honest, really happy with my level and how I compete and I'm looking forward to the semifinals here in Australia the first time.”

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also booked her place in the Melbourne Park semifinals for the first time, the Kazakh 22nd seed beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a match that was played under the roof after a rain shower halted play.

“I'm super happy to be in the semifinals for the first time,” said Rybakina. “Of course, I was nervous, particularly in the last game, but I'm happy I managed my emotions. I played really well today.”

Having begun her campaign on one of the outer courts at this year's championship, Rybakina was every bit the star on the main show court with a dominant display in which she sent down 11 aces to quell 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko.

Rybakina will take on third seed Jessica Pegula or twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka next.

“For sure, I'm going to watch it,” Rybakina said of that quarterfinal. “But at the same time, I need to forget about tennis for a few hours, to rest the mind, then prepare for another tough match.”