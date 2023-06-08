World

WATCH | Canada wildfire smoke covers New York skyline, disrupts flights

08 June 2023 - 09:00 By David Shepardson

Some flights into the New York City area and Philadelphia on Wednesday were delayed and others briefly halted because of reduced visibility from wildfire smoke from Canada.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was slowing traffic but lifted a ground stop on flights from the upper Midwest and East Coast bound for New York LaGuardia International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA said it had also begun slowing traffic from the East Coast and Midwest bound for Philadelphia International Airport due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke. The FAA said there were average delays of 29 minutes.

United, the largest carrier at Newark, said it was adjusting its schedule as needed, while Delta, the biggest at LaGuardia said it does not expect cancellations at the moment from the visibility issues.

Hundreds of forest fires in Canada have led to a blanket of smoky air, triggering health alarms in US cities.

The Statue of Liberty is covered by haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 7, 2023.
The Statue of Liberty is covered by haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 7, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

The FAA said Newark was experiencing delays averaging 82 minutes while average LaGuardia ground delays are about two hours and departure delays are about 30 minutes.

The New York City area has the most congested airspace in the US.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Petrol tanker on fire in Centurion, N1 closed

The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and the R21 flying saucer intersection in Pretoria was closed on Monday evening after a petrol tanker ...
News
2 days ago

Driver of petrol tanker burnt beyond recognition in Centurion fire, N1 partially reopened

The driver of a petrol tanker was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the vehicle and it caught alight on the N1 north near Botha ...
News
1 day ago

Two dead, five wounded as man opens fire at US high school graduation

A man armed with four handguns killed two people and wounded five others when he fired into a crowd outside a high school graduation ceremony in ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  3. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  4. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed