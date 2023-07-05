There have been more than 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.
Biden condemned the violence on Tuesday and renewed his calls to tighten America's gun laws.
“Our nation has again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings,” Biden said, calling on Republican lawmakers “to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms”.
Citing constitutional protections for gun ownership, Republicans in Congress have generally blocked attempts to significantly reform gun safety laws and oppose Biden's push to reinstate a ban on assault weapons.
Philadelphia officials pleaded with state and federal lawmakers to act.
“We are begging Congress to protect lives and do something about America's gun problem,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The city's district attorney, Larry Krasner, asked Philadelphia state lawmakers for “reasonable legislation” of the type found in neighbouring New Jersey and Delaware.
“Some of that legislation might have made a difference here,” Krasner said.
Philadelphia police said the suspect was a 40-year-old man who had an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm pistol who wore body armour and a ski mask.
The dead ranged in age from 15 to 59.
Ten dead, 38 wounded in three US mass shootings
Image: El Paso County Court/Handout via REUTERS
Ten people were killed and 38 wounded in mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth ahead of the 4th of July holiday, officials said, prompting a fresh call from US President Joe Biden to pass gun control legislation.
In Fort Worth, three people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, police said on Tuesday.
In a separate mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday evening, five people were killed and two wounded, including a two-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs, when a suspect in body armour and armed with an AR-15 opened fire on strangers, according to local police.
The Monday night shootings came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at a neighbourhood block party in Baltimore.
The motives in all three recent shootings remained unclear.
The US is struggling with a large number of mass shootings and incidents of gun violence.
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
There have been more than 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.
Biden condemned the violence on Tuesday and renewed his calls to tighten America's gun laws.
“Our nation has again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings,” Biden said, calling on Republican lawmakers “to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms”.
Citing constitutional protections for gun ownership, Republicans in Congress have generally blocked attempts to significantly reform gun safety laws and oppose Biden's push to reinstate a ban on assault weapons.
Philadelphia officials pleaded with state and federal lawmakers to act.
“We are begging Congress to protect lives and do something about America's gun problem,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The city's district attorney, Larry Krasner, asked Philadelphia state lawmakers for “reasonable legislation” of the type found in neighbouring New Jersey and Delaware.
“Some of that legislation might have made a difference here,” Krasner said.
Philadelphia police said the suspect was a 40-year-old man who had an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm pistol who wore body armour and a ski mask.
The dead ranged in age from 15 to 59.
'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at scene
Krasner vowed to present multiple charges of murder and other offences at the shooter's first court hearing on Wednesday.
Police in Fort Worth said no arrests had been made in a shooting at Como Fest, a recent tradition celebrating the Como neighbourhood's African American history.
“I choose to believe this is a few bad perpetrators who came into this neighbourhood to really wreak havoc,” mayor Mattie Parker said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Witnesses heard gunfire just before midnight that led some to initially believe it was fireworks but soon led to a stampede for safety, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Hours later, defiant neighbours and community leaders held their July 4th parade through Como.
In Baltimore, police said they are seeking multiple suspects.
The latest shootings took place around the anniversary of last year's Highland Park mass shooting near Chicago, where seven people were killed and 48 wounded at an Independence Day parade. A 22-year-old man remains in custody after being indicted on 117 felony charges for the carnage.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Shooter in Colorado gay nightclub attack pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Two dead, five wounded as man opens fire at US high school graduation
Teen gunman kills 3, wounds 6 before police shoot him dead in US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos