Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group have started to train Belarusian special forces at the Brest military range, the Belarusian defense ministry said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Video claims to show Wagner Group training in Belarus
Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group have started to train Belarusian special forces at the Brest military range, the Belarusian defense ministry said.
READ MORE:
Wagner mercenaries and Belarus hold military exercises, training, near Poland's border
Solidarity or squabbling: five things to watch at Nato’s summit
Putin's comment on funding Wagner shows link to Ukraine – prosecutor
The West needs to win the Ukraine war, and soon
How Russia erodes sovereignty with ‘strategic partnerships’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos