World

UK police officer charged with murder over black man's death

20 September 2023 - 12:39 By Reuters
Black Lives Matter protesters observe a minute of silence in front of New Scotland Yard building in central London, demanding justice for Chris Kaba.
Image: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

A serving British police officer has been charged with murder after a black man was shot in south London a year ago, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Chris Kaba, 24, who was unarmed, died after his car was stopped by police firearms specialists on September 5, then hit by a single bullet.

His death led to large protests and anger among London's black community.

Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's special crime division Rosemary Ainslie said after a review of the evidence it authorised a murder charge to be brought against the unnamed police officer who is suspended from duty.

London police said the announcement was a significant and serious development.

“We must now allow the court process to run its course, so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage,” said deputy assistant commissioner Helen Millichap. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”

The officer will appear in court on Thursday.

“We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon,” Kaba's family said. “Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay — and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

