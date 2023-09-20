Mbundu said he would remain a member of ActionSA and continue to help the organisation grow to become a force in 2024 and bring about change.
Former ActionSA MMC Nkuli Mbundu laments policy conference 'snub'
Image: Supplied
Former ActionSA Johannesburg councillor and economic development MMC Nkuli Mbundu says he has been snubbed by not being invited to the party's recent policy conference.
Mbundu, who resigned as a councillor in June, served in former mayor Mpho Phalatse's administration and expressed his displeasure at not being invited to the event.
“I was not selected to participate. I did apply and no reasons were given for the non-participation. But I accept my fate and I know it’s not an automatic selection.”
Image: Supplied
