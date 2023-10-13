World

Seven dead after police pursue suspected human smugglers on German motorway

13 October 2023 - 09:00 By Friederike Heine
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Germany saw its first-time asylum requests rise by 78% in the first seven months of 2023, according to official data.
Germany saw its first-time asylum requests rise by 78% in the first seven months of 2023, according to official data.
Image: 123RF

At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a suspected human smuggler lost control of a van carrying migrants, German police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the A94 motorway to the east of the southern German city of Munich after the Mercedes Vito van started speeding up amid a police pursuit, police added.

The van was carrying around 20 migrants, including children. Seven people died after the van overturned several times, while the remaining passengers sustained mild to severe injuries and were brought to nearby hospitals, police said.

Last month, German authorities imposed new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Germany saw its first-time asylum requests rise by 78% in the first seven months of 2023, according to official data. In August, registered illegal border crossings to Germany reached 14,701, up 66% on the same month last year, police data shows.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mother and son linked to human trafficking probe by Hawks in Gauteng

A mother and son allegedly linked to housing of foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with a wider human trafficking investigation by ...
News
2 days ago

Lawyer for Chinese human trafficking accused threatens to withdraw due to lack of funds

The trial of seven Chinese nationals charged with human trafficking and child labour was on Monday postponed until Thursday to allow the accused to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Palestine embassy briefing on Middle East conflict South Africa
  2. WATCH | Five suspects arrested after video shows 'assault' of Edenpark cops South Africa
  3. SA checking whether two of its citizens killed in Israel South Africa
  4. Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself World
  5. Intimidation by 'business forums' among factors causing dry taps in KZN, say ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...