Gift of the Givers speaks of strain of providing aid in war-torn Gaza
Image: Supplied / Gift of the Givers
Disaster relief group Gift of the Givers on Sunday spoke of the terror and horror involved in providing aid in war-torn Gaza.
Group founder Imtiaz Sooliman said as they worked in dangerous conditions, they were making plans to ensure they could keep aid coming in even if those working with them get killed.
“We are preparing a much bigger humanitarian intervention with diverse supplies in the event passage of goods are permitted through the Rafah border. A special aid flight is also being considered. We have asked our Gaza team to employ more personnel and increase networks to ensure continuity of distribution in the event they get killed, which is a very distinct possibility given the risks they have to take,” Sooliman said in a statement.
He listed a number of challenges their members faced, including restricted movement, a disruption in communication and lack of security.
Despite this, Sooliman said, the group's members pressed on.
“Our teams, under severe physical, emotional and mental stress, while being afraid of the wellbeing of their own families, have been committed to assist the general population in Gaza as best they can,” he said.
The South African organisation headed to Gaza shortly after the deadly clashes, armed with medical supplies, medication and wheelchairs. Sooliman said they were also providing clothing and toiletries.
Hospitals, however, have not been spared from the disaster.
“Fifteen hospitals and 23 ambulances have been struck deliberately,” Sooliman said.
Meanwhile the organisation was purchasing fuel for ambulances, which were still bringing in large numbers of casualties.
Water and food were also becoming scarce.
“Through our three desalination plants we are providing water for thousands. Once the electricity was cut off by Israel we have been sustaining them on generators through whatever fuel is available,” said Sooliman.
“We have provided hot meals to thousands, delivered food parcels to communities and given families vouchers to purchase whatever they require from business houses closest to them. We have built trust with the people through our 14-year presence in the country. Items are released by the businesses in advance of payment.”
The group called for contributions to help continue providing aid.
Those wishing to donate could do so at:
Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525 using Palestine as a reference.
