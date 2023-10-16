FOCUS — Big tobacco turns to rooibos tea to counter upcoming ban

In Germany, some smaller purveyors of tea sticks are already in a dispute with authorities over whether their products are subject to existing tobacco tax rules, said Fabienne Diekmann, a lawyer representing the companies.
Big tobacco firms including British American Tobacco (BAT) are selling heat sticks made from nicotine-infused substances such as rooibos tea, countering an incoming EU ban on flavoured heated tobacco products.
While the sticks mark a new way to inhale the addictive drug, health experts warn their safety is unclear.
The industry has produced "heat-not-burn" sticks containing tobacco for years, aiming to avoid the toxic chemicals released via combustion.
These "reduced risk" products, which are placed in a device to heat them, have helped offset falling demand for traditional cigarettes due to rising health awareness and heavy taxation in some markets.
BAT has gone a step further, launching a version of its sticks containing nicotine-infused rooibos tea instead of tobacco in nine European markets, including Germany and Greece. The company plans to roll out the product globally, it told Reuters.
The move provides "adult nicotine users and smokers with the widest possible range of reduced-risk products", BAT said.
There may, however, be as yet unknown risks associated with inhaling the tea, researchers warned.
"Anything that burns or is vapourised and inhaled into the lungs probably will cause some effects," said Erikas Simonavicius, a research associate at King's College London.
Tobacco companies have yet to publishy research showing the health implications of rooibos or other zero-tobacco sticks, Simonavicius said.
BAT, the first big tobacco player to reveal what its zero-tobacco sticks are made from, declined to say whether it had conducted such research.
Rival Philip Morris International (PMI) will start rolling out a zero-tobacco stick later this year, it said during an investor day in September.
It declined to tell Reuters what the product is made from, or to comment on its health implications.
PMI CEO Jacek Olczak told shareholders its zero-tobacco sticks could avoid the regulatory scrutiny tobacco products face.
BAT's zero-tobacco sticks are not subject to current EU tobacco rules, the company told Reuters.
That means it can sell rooibos sticks in flavours like peppermint and tropical fruit even after a ban on flavoured heated tobacco products is implemented across the bloc later this month.
"The obvious advantage these new products should provide is a way to keep menthol and flavour varieties on the EU market," Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said in a note.
Rivals Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco International declined to comment on whether they will launch zero-tobacco sticks.
However, the regulatory advantages these products enjoy are unlikely to last long, said Jefferies' Bennett and Morningstar senior equity analyst Phil Gorham. In the EU, new tobacco directives are either overdue or expected in the next few years.
"The next generation of regulation is going to target nicotine," Gorham said.
