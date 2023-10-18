World

US cop kills black man freed from prison after exoneration

18 October 2023 - 08:00 By Brendan O'Brien
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, who, according to the Georgia bureau of investigation was killed by a Georgia sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, at the Florida senate chamber in Tallahassee on April 26 2023, in this picture obtained by Reuters on October 17, 2023.
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, who, according to the Georgia bureau of investigation was killed by a Georgia sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, at the Florida senate chamber in Tallahassee on April 26 2023, in this picture obtained by Reuters on October 17, 2023.
Image: Innocence Project of Florida/Handout via REUTERS

A black man who had been exonerated after serving 16 years for an armed robbery conviction was fatally shot by a Georgia sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop while he was driving to visit his mother in Florida in the US.

The officer pulled over Leonard Allan Cure, 53, on Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Camden County near the Florida border. An altercation ensued, and the deputy killed Cure, according to the Georgia bureau of investigation (GBI).

The deadly encounter took place about 20 years to the day after Cure was arrested on charges of armed robbery and assault at a Walgreens store in Dania Beach, Florida.

A year later a jury found Cure guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison, but a judge vacated the convictions in 2020 after a review panel exonerated him.

In Monday's incident the GBI said the deputy had told Cure he was under arrest but Cure failed to comply with the officer's requests and assaulted him. Before shooting, the deputy used a Taser and a baton in an effort to subdue Cure, the agency said. Paramedics treated Cure but he died.

Cure was stopped because he was driving at least 145km/h in an area where the speed limit was 112km/h, the New York Times reported, citing a sheriff's department spokesperson.

The sheriff's department was not immediately available for comment.

The deputy was not identified by the GBI, which has opened an independent investigation.

Five former Memphis police officers charged with civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols’ death

Five former Memphis police officers were charged in federal court on Tuesday with violating the civil rights of black motorist Tyre Nichols by ...
News
1 month ago

It was unclear whether body camera footage of the incident existed or if it would be released.

Several high-profile killings of black men during traffic stops in recent years have called attention to the potential for violence when police pull over drivers.

Black motorists in the US are 20% more likely to be stopped by police, a study by researchers at New York University and the Stanford Open Policing Project found in 2020. The study also found they were searched about 1.5 to 2 times as often as white drivers, but were less likely to be carrying drugs, guns or other illegal contraband.

In December 2019, Cure asked a newly created Broward state attorney’s office conviction review unit to reinvestigate his case, based on evidence and questions about how he was identified as a suspect.

In 2020 an independent review panel ruled the case against Cure gave “rise to a reasonable doubt as to his culpability and that he is most likely innocent”, according to court records.

A judge vacated Cure's convictions and all charges were dropped against him three days later, making him the first to be exonerated by Broward's review unit.

The Innocence Project of Florida represented Cure during his appeal. It said on Monday Cure was travelling to see his mother in south Florida when the incident occurred.

“We are devastated by the news that our client, Leonard Cure, was tragically shot to death this morning,” it said, noting he had a job, was in the process of buying a home and aspired to attend college for music production.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | Man killed by Belgian police after two Swedish supporters murdered before Euro qualifier match

Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels ...
News
22 hours ago

Shoot-outs force temporary closure of some libraries in Cape Town

Recurring gang violence and brazen daylight shootings have left staff and patrons traumatised at some libraries forced to close temporarily for ...
News
16 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Britain aims for global leadership role with AI safety summit Sci-Tech
  2. Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds World
  3. Tributes for Prof Shadrack Gutto, who died aged 72 South Africa
  4. Same-sex marriage: LGBTQ+ Indians vow to fight on after setback World
  5. Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Impeached public protector joins EFF