With the Soweto Marathon conquered, Van Zyl is focusing on the Olympics.
“I have already qualified for the Olympics but I want another qualifier and that will be the next step. If I get it, it is meant to be and it will be my fourth Olympics, and hopefully I can cross the finish line.
“The Olympic dream is still there, I have to fulfil that dream of crossing the finishing line and we will see. If it’s meant to be it, it is meant to be. I think I have a good recipe to not get injured.
“It is the fine line I used to cross over a lot and I used to push myself too much at training, so much that the body deteriorates. I am excited to stay injury free and that is the maim focus for now.”
Irvette Van Zyl to come back next year for Sowetan Marathon record
Image: Soweto Marathon
After she agonisingly missed the record by 33 seconds on Sunday at FNB Stadium, 2023 African Bank Soweto Marathon women’s event winner Irvette Van Zyl will be back with a vengeance next year.
Van Zyl touched the tape in a time of 2:34.16 ahead of Ethiopian Selam Gebre (2:36:04) and Kenyan Faith Chepkoech (2:37:26) after what she described as a mostly torturous race.
“The race was tight until we turned on Vilakazi Street and it is a torturous hill, but after that hill the break happened,” said 36-year-old Van Zyl who won her fourth Soweto Marathon title.
“I knew the toughest part of the course was still to come and that is when you get to Orlando Stadium. After Orlando Stadium, I knew I must maintain the pace but I never knew what the gap was but I was running on fear and not focusing on my time.
Mphakathi first SA man to win Soweto Marathon in 12 years, Van Zyl wins women's race
“After Orlando Stadium I checked my time and I knew the record was a bit off. I wanted to win so badly and I didn’t mind the record anymore. Next year I will try to go for the record again.”
Van Zyl said her advantage was she knew the route well, but Gebre and Chepkoech gave her a run for her money.
“I know the race well and that is the advantage I have, the more torturous the course the better I do. They gave me great competition, it wasn’t easy because they took a lot of me to win.
“They were right up there the whole time and putting pressure on me and that helps a lot. The race start at Orlando Stadium and from then on was just about to maintain the pace.
“I never knew how long the gap was and I didn’t want to look back to see. I just ran on fear and it helped a lot.”
Mphakathi tells how gruelling ultra marathons fine-tuned him for People's Race crown
With the Soweto Marathon conquered, Van Zyl is focusing on the Olympics.
“I have already qualified for the Olympics but I want another qualifier and that will be the next step. If I get it, it is meant to be and it will be my fourth Olympics, and hopefully I can cross the finish line.
“The Olympic dream is still there, I have to fulfil that dream of crossing the finishing line and we will see. If it’s meant to be it, it is meant to be. I think I have a good recipe to not get injured.
“It is the fine line I used to cross over a lot and I used to push myself too much at training, so much that the body deteriorates. I am excited to stay injury free and that is the maim focus for now.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos