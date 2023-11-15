World

Myanmar rebels says dozens of junta forces surrender, captured

15 November 2023 - 10:15 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The seat reserved for the head of the delegation of Myanmar is left empty during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday November 15 2023.
The seat reserved for the head of the delegation of Myanmar is left empty during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday November 15 2023.
Image: Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

Dozens of members of the Myanmar security forces have surrendered or been captured, a rebel group said on Wednesday, as a co-ordinated offensive by insurgent groups battling the junta gathers pace in several parts of the country.

At least 28 policemen gave up their weapons and surrendered to the Arakan Army (AA), while 10 soldiers were arrested, said the group which is fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State in western Myanmar.

Reuters could not independently verify the information from the AA, which is one of three ethnic minority insurgent groups that launched a co-ordinated offensive against junta forces in late October.

A curfew has been imposed in the Rakhine State capital Sittwe, where military tanks have been sighted, the administration there said.

The rebels have captured some towns and military posts, including on the border with China, presenting the junta with its biggest test since the military took power in a 2021 coup, ousting an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

A junta spokesperson, Zaw Min Tun, on Tuesday accused the rebel groups of “destroying the whole country” and said reports of captured military posts were “propaganda”.

“The enemies retreated after they lost soldiers. We are trying to combine small posts strategically,” he said.

The spokesperson said fighting was going on in Shan, Rakhine and Kayah states. He did not comment on reports of junta forces surrendering.

Fighting has also been reported in Chin State in the northwest, where 43 Myanmar soldiers crossed into the Indian state of Mizoram after a rebel attack, a police official in Mizoram said.

Most of the Myanmar soldiers were flown by Indian forces to another point on the border and handed back to Myanmar authorities, said an Indian security official who declined to be identified.

Myanmar's military-appointed president last week said the country was at risk of breaking apart because of an ineffective response to the rebellion by fighters the generals denounce as “terrorists”.

The military has for decades said it is the only institution capable of holding diverse Myanmar together. Critics of military rule dismiss that and call instead for a democratic, federal system.

READ MORE:

South Korea says 19 citizens held captive in Myanmar rescued

A group of 19 South Koreans have been rescued in Myanmar after being held captive at an unspecified illegal company in the Southeast Asian country, ...
News
1 day ago

Myanmar fighter jet crashes, rebels claim responsibility

A Myanmar fighter jet has crashed during clashes between the military and an insurgent group, both sides said, in another setback for a junta facing ...
News
3 days ago

Thailand tries to rescue 162 nationals trapped in Myanmar fighting

Thailand is trying to bring home 162 of its nationals trapped in Myanmar by a surge in clashes between junta troops and ethnic minority insurgents ...
News
1 week ago

Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison, his employer said, the longest known prison term ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Israeli soldiers kill several Hamas fighters at start of raid on al-Shifa ... World
  2. US, China pledge co-operation on climate following California talks Sci-Tech
  3. Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil with belt, shoe while studying South Africa
  4. Alleged attacker got inside CPUT residence as 'guest of another student' South Africa
  5. EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit World

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...