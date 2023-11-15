Politics

State Security Agency DG Thembisile Majola resigns

15 November 2023 - 10:12
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Thembisile Majola has resigned as head of the State Security Agency. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Thembisile Cheryl Majola has resigned after a little more than a year in the top job.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa had accepted Majola's resignation. 

“Majola commenced her role at the SSA on March 1 2022 and her resignation, by mutual consent with the president, will be effective from November 30.

“The president has expressed his appreciation to Majola for her contribution to the reform and rebuilding of the State Security Agency,” said Magwenya. 

Ramaphosa wished Majola well in all her future endeavours.

JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has failed miserably

As crime spirals out of control in SA, government is more concerned with the Israel-Hamas conflict
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

When the Presidency announced Majola's appointment in February 2022, it said it followed Ramaphosa's undertaking in the state of the nation address to fill critical vacancies in the service. 

Majola is a former deputy minister of energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

She has held several positions in the Presidency and was a deputy co-ordinator in the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee.

Among other roles, Majola was the observer on behalf of Ramaphosa to the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Renaissance Dam during South Africa’s tenure as chair of the AU in 2020. 

TimesLIVE

