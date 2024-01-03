World

US to reopen border crossings as illegal immigration drops

03 January 2024 - 07:16 By Ted Hesson and Kristina Cooke
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Migrants seeking asylum in the United States gather near the border wall after crossing a razor wire fence deployed to inhibit their crossing into the United States, while members of the Texas National Guard stand guard, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
MIGRATION-USA MEXICO Migrants seeking asylum in the United States gather near the border wall after crossing a razor wire fence deployed to inhibit their crossing into the United States, while members of the Texas National Guard stand guard, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Image: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

The US will reopen four legal US-Mexico border crossings on Thursday as high levels of illegal immigration have receded and freed up personnel, US border authorities said on Tuesday.

The US will resume operations at an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, two crossings in Arizona and another near San Diego, California, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said, adding it will continue to prioritise border security “as necessary”.

US border authorities struggled in December to process migrants as apprehensions reached nearly 11,000 in a single day, which several current and former officials said was near or at a record high.

Mexican and US officials pledged last week to work together more closely to tackle record migration at their shared border after top US officials travelled to Mexico to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We gotta do something. They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” US President Joe Biden told reporters on his arrival at the White House on Tuesday evening, apparently referring to members of Congress.

Mexican officials have stepped up immigration enforcement in recent weeks, including moving migrants to southern Mexico and resuming deportation flights to Venezuela, a senior US official said during a call with reporters on Tuesday, requesting anonymity as a condition of the briefing.

US border authorities arrested an average of 6,400 migrants per day over the past week, according to an internal US government report reviewed by Reuters, a steep decline from the levels before Christmas.

A separate US official on the call cautioned that migrant crossings have historically dropped between Christmas and New Year's Day.

“We have seen over the last year periods of increased encounters and periods of decreased encounters,” the official said. “We will continue to stand ready to respond to these kinds of surges.”

Legislators in the US Congress remain in talks over a possible deal that would combine increased border security measures with foreign aid, including military funding for Ukraine, officials said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Mexico hails unspecified 'important' deals with US in talks on migration, trade

Mexico said on Wednesday it had struck unspecified “important” deals with the US after talks that US officials sought to focus on curbing record-high ...
News
5 days ago

Mexico restarts repatriating Venezuelans as tensions over migration run high

Mexico's government has restarted repatriation flights of Venezuelans, it said on Saturday, two days after officials agreed to work more closely with ...
News
3 days ago

China's Xi, US President Biden exchange congratulations on 45 years of diplomatic ties

China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with U.S. US President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport World
  5. Trophy hunter awarded almost R9m in damages after being accidentally blinded by ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...