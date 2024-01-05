Japanese resident and former Capetonian Martin Bryksi speaks highly about the country’s preparedness and emergency response to earthquakes.
When a series of powerful quakes hit Japan on New Year's Day, Bryksi was on a skiing trip in Hakuba, more than 160km from the epicentre, with his family.
The father of two was in a gondola chairlift with his wife and children and riding down from the mountain when they felt a tremor.
“The gondola shook and trees shook,” he said.
“With earthquakes, there are tremors that move left to right and there are tremors that move up and down. That was a left and right sort of movement. You could tell it was not close by. That comes with experience.
“In Japan when there is an earthquake everything that operates mechanically is immediately switched off as a safety precaution.
“We were sitting in the gondola for maybe 15 or 20 minutes while they were making sure there were no aftershocks,” he said.
Bryksi, who has been in Japan for more than 18 years, has experienced many tremors, as quakes are a regular occurrence in the country, but he has never been at the epicentre of one.
He applauded the government for its relief efforts and precautionary measures.
“It is mandatory, even at my kids' school and at my work, to do earthquake response training.”
Every building, school and apartment has designated evacuation points and when one moves to a new place, you are told where the point is located.
In case of an emergency, this allows everyone to know the likely area where their family will be.
“There are high chances you can find everybody after an emergency.”
TimesLIVE
Capetonian tells of Japan's response during New Year's earthquake
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TimesLIVE
