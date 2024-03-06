The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.
“We are showing the required flexibility to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement,” Hamas added.
Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt — but not Israel — are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.
Reuters
Hamas says it will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached
Image: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Reuters
