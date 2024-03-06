World

Hamas says it will negotiate through mediators until agreement reached

06 March 2024 - 08:42 By Jana Choukeir
Protestors led by the families of hostages during a demonstration calling on US President Joe Biden and the US administration to secure a hostage deal ahead of Ramadan outside the US Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Over the weekend, the vice president of the United States voiced that country's most forceful demand yet that there be an immediate ceasefire in the conflict, imploring Hamas to agree to the a six-week pause in fighting and calling on Israel to increase the flow of aid into the territory.
Image: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday in a statement they will continue negotiating through mediators until they reach a ceasefire agreement with the Israelis.

“We are showing the required flexibility to reach a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation is still evading the entitlements of this agreement,” Hamas added.

Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt — but not Israel — are in Cairo trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.

Reuters

