UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says

09 March 2024 - 16:57 By Reuters
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, attends a news conference during an informal EU Development Ministers Council, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency is at “risk of death” after a string of donors suspended their funding over Israeli allegations some staff took part in the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

“The agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement,” Lazzarini told Swiss broadcaster RTS in an interview aired on Saturday.

“What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza in the short term who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

Reuters

Speech Bubbles

