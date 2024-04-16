World

Australia says Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

16 April 2024 - 08:30 By Renju Jose and Lewis Jackson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A member of NSW Forensic police is seen at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley on April 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
A member of NSW Forensic police is seen at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley on April 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australian police on Tuesday said a knife attack on an Assyrian church bishop and some followers in Sydney was a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism, as the country reeled from a second stabbing incident in three days.

At least four people were wounded in the attack, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church, when a man lunged at him with a knife during a service live-streamed on Monday.

The incident at the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley triggered clashes outside the church between police and an angry crowd of the bishop's followers who demanded the attacker be handed over to them.

Police arrested a male teenager at the scene and were forced to hold him at the church for his own safety.

“We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism,” New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference. “After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident.”

Police said there was premeditation as the male attacker travelled to the church, far from his home, with a knife. But Webb said police at this early stage of the investigation believe the attacker was acting alone.

Warning : Graphic Content

Christ the Good Shepherd Church in a statement called the attack an isolated incident and said it was awaiting the police findings into the motive of the attacker.

“The Church denounces retaliation of any kind,” it said.

Emergency crews said they attended to around 30 people after the clash outside the church, and seven were taken to hospitals with injuries. Several police were also hospitalised with injuries and 20 police vehicles were damaged, Webb said.

It was the second major stabbing attack in just three days in Australia's most populous city after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a beachside mall in the Bondi area on Saturday.

'TIME TO UNITE'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was no place in Australia for violent extremism.

“We're a peace-loving nation. This is a time to unite, not divide, as a community, and as a country,” he said during a media conference.

Bishop Emmanuel's live-streamed sermons attract a global audience and his video clips rack up hundreds of thousands of views online. He became well known for his hardline views during the pandemic when he described lockdowns as “mass slavery”, media reported at the time. A sermon uploaded on YouTube last year showed the bishop criticising Islam.

Lakemba mosque in Sydney's southwest, one of Australia's largest, received firebomb threats on Monday night, the Lebanese Muslim Association said.

“We are vigilant ... we're also asking the police to protect all places of worship. We are worried that there may be attacks on all forms of faith, and that is the last thing we need,” Secretary Gamel Kheir told reporters.

Australia's spy chief said he would check people close to the attacker to rule out any further threats to the community.

“It is prudent that we do this to determine there's no threats or immediate threats to security. At this time, we're not seeing that,” said Mike Burgess, director-general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Asked by a reporter about a video circulating of the alleged attacker pinned to the ground, his face obscured, with a voice speaking in Arabic “if they didn't insult my prophet, I wouldn't have come here”, Burgess said: “We're aware of those comments ... everything else is open lines of inquiry to understand why that individual got to where they did.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Man shot in Sydney mall after reports of stabbings, police say

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, reports say
News
2 days ago

Man linked to girlfriend’s murder ‘made explainer video’ before suicide

A chilling video believed to be of a man behind a murder-suicide in Limpopo emerged on Monday, a day after the incident.
News
20 hours ago

Man fatally stabs girlfriend and hangs himself in Polokwane

Limpopo police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Polokwane over the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Why record your victim's last breath? | South Africa's violent crimes and the depths to which we have plunged

Some people have killer genes while others simply fail to suspend impulses for instantaneous gain before engaging in acts that upset the nation's ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast South Africa
  2. Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged South Africa
  3. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa
  4. Alleged 'wife killer' Werner de Jager dies in hospital after illness South Africa
  5. Woman demands refund from wedding photographer because she's now divorced South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow