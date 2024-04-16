World

Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says

16 April 2024 - 12:15 By Emma Farge
People walk past a banner with images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 16 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Israel is still imposing “unlawful” restrictions on humanitarian relief for Gaza, the UN rights office said on Tuesday.

“Israel continues to impose unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, and to carry out widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at a press briefing in Geneva.

