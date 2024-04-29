World

North Koreans discuss trade on rare visit to Iran

29 April 2024 - 14:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran.
It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran.
Image: CNA via REUTERS/ File photo

A North Korean delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran last week and discussed bilateral trade with Iranian government officials and the private sector, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

North Korea and Iran have long been suspected of co-operating on ballistic missile programmes, possibly exchanging technical expertise and components that went into their manufacture.

Kanaani denied such claims, saying that some media outlets had sought to make “biased speculations by publishing untrue and baseless news”.

It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran.

Iran has provided a large number of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, Reuters reported in February.

North Korea is also suspected of supplying Russia with missiles and artillery, although both countries have denied the allegation.

Tehran is hosting the sixth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran from April 27 to May 1.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi