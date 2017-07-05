Parliament's portfolio committee on police has summonsed the acting head of the Hawks‚ Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata‚ to explain to MPs how a burglary could happen at what should be one of the most secure buildings in South Africa.

The Pretoria head office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) was burglared on Tuesday evening.

Computers and hard drives were stolen‚ including material from the human resources department‚ finance and supply chain management.

The Hawks were concerned because it said its HR information "is highly confidential as it contains members’ records".