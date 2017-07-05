MPs want to know how burglary can happen at police unit tasked with combating organised and serious crimes
Parliament's portfolio committee on police has summonsed the acting head of the Hawks‚ Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata‚ to explain to MPs how a burglary could happen at what should be one of the most secure buildings in South Africa.
The Pretoria head office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) was burglared on Tuesday evening.
Computers and hard drives were stolen‚ including material from the human resources department‚ finance and supply chain management.
The Hawks were concerned because it said its HR information "is highly confidential as it contains members’ records".
The area is access controlled and there was no forced entry.
The break-in follows several security breaches at state institutions recently‚ including a burglary at the office of the chief justice earlier this year.
Parliament's portfolio committee‚ in its a statement this evening‚ expressed its serious condemnation of the burglary and "resolved to call" Lt-Gen Matakata "to come and explain the circumstances under which this security breach occurred".
“The Committee finds it difficult to comprehend how this burglary occurred in an office that has a responsibility to fight organised and serious crimes. There’s a lot at stake here and we want the Acting Head to brief the Committee about this serious breach‚” said Francois Beukman‚ the Chairperson of the Committee.
