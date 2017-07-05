The crime took place at the Midrand offices‚ where the human resources and facilities units are located.

Three people were arrested. Two of them were due to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

June 30

There were two fires at the offices of the premiers of Gauteng and Eastern Cape on Friday‚ the day the ANC policy conference started.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura rushed to the office from the policy conference in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ to monitor the situation.

Makhura said all officials had been evacuated and the fire was put out within an hour.

The fire was on the seventh floor of the building‚ where the finance department was housed.

Makhura said whatever information had been burnt on the seventh floor was safe as the office had off-site storage facilities where information was backed up. He attributed the fire to an electrical fault.