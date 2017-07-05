Newly elected Nquthu mayor Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene and five of his colleagues will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority set the matter down last month for the regional court in Dundee with a view to transferring it to the high court for trial.

The suspects were arrested on April 21‚ in the build-up to the Nquthu by-elections‚ and were initially granted R7,000 bail.

According to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Kunene was at the heart of an alleged murderous plot.

He and five of his comrades face charges of conspiracy to commit murder after revelations that‚ in August last year‚ they allegedly planned the murder of rival ANC candidates.