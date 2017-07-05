New Nquthu mayor back in the dock for alleged murder plot
Newly elected Nquthu mayor Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene and five of his colleagues will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
The National Prosecuting Authority set the matter down last month for the regional court in Dundee with a view to transferring it to the high court for trial.
The suspects were arrested on April 21‚ in the build-up to the Nquthu by-elections‚ and were initially granted R7,000 bail.
According to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Kunene was at the heart of an alleged murderous plot.
He and five of his comrades face charges of conspiracy to commit murder after revelations that‚ in August last year‚ they allegedly planned the murder of rival ANC candidates.
However‚ their plans were botched after a bodyguard‚ who was briefed about the plot‚ shared this information with the police.
Kunene’s co-accused are former IFP Nquthu mayor Nothile Zungu‚ IFP councillor candidates Pertunia Phindile Ntombela‚ Goodness Ntombi Mdlalose and Siphamandla "Sthabathaba" Sibiya‚ and former EFF councilor and Zungu’s former bodyguard‚ Malibongwe Mdletshe.
The Hawks allege that the plot to murder some ANC councillors was hatched at Kunene’s house to force the holding of a by-election.
Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said at the time of their arrest‚ this was after it became clear the IFP would be unable to gain an outright majority in the troubled council.
- TimesLIVE
