BLF raises preliminary points in Sanef interdict application

The organisation's preliminary points have to be heard first before the application by Sanef and 11 journalists for an interdict in the High Court in Johannesburg.

If the court agrees with the points raised by BLF‚ there would be no need to hear Sanef's application.

The first preliminary point raised by BLF was that Mahlatse Gallens‚ the Sanef chairperson who filed a founding application on behalf of Sanef‚ did not have authority to do so.

This was because the constitution of Sanef specified that a resolution must be taken by a Sanef meeting to bring the application.

BLF also said there was no resolution from a Sanef annual general meeting authorising Sanef to bring the application before court.

BLF said the other journalists who brought this application were not members of Sanef‚ whose constitution states that it must serve as a forum to promote its members' interests.