Malema: 'ANC factions want to loot together'

06 July 2017 - 12:21 By Sunita Menon
Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The whole ANC is rotten and just getting rid of President Jacob Zuma won't make a difference‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.

Speaking at the RMB Macro Forum‚ Malema said: "I don't think there's any willingness to work with Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. They come from a rotten organisation‚ they're all the same."

"The ANC is talking land because of the EFF‚" he said.

He said expropriation was inevitable‚ but the debate was around compensation.

"We don't want to engage with it in a way that will put the economy into disaster."

The EFF also wants a nationalised bank‚ but the independence of the Reserve Bank could be jeopardised if the ANC goes ahead with plans to take over its ownership.

"The government of the day is corrupt. All of this can't be achieved with corruption. They don't want to transform anything for the better‚ they just want to become masters."

He dismissed Zuma's proposal to increase the number of ANC deputy presidents to two in order to heal divisions in the party.

"You're not listening to him. It's so the two factions can loot together. They're saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.

"What is the ANC resolution from the policy conference about resolving the recession and taking us out of junk status? Zuma never addressed that."

-BusinessLIVE

