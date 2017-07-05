Zuma himself has owned the phrase white monopoly capital‚ calling it “our strategic enemy”.

“We are in a fight‚ and our strategic enemy remains white monopoly capital. We cannot say because we are politically free‚ then that is the end… even if we starve to death? We can’t. We must complete the liberation as the ANC strategy document said years ago‚” the president said at the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association elective conference last month.

The president and his supporters believed that ANC members had bought into the narrative and that there would be policy changes this week to reflect this. But they could not win the argument in favour of “white monopoly capital” in nine of the 11 commissions discussing the ANC’s Strategy and Tactics policy document‚ neither could they prevail on the plenary to adopt the phrase.

The Strategy and Tactics report presented to the plenary retained the phrase “monopoly capital” as it was adopted at the ANC national conference in 2007. Delegates were not willing to adapt the phrase in line with the Bell-Pottinger sponsored narrative on the South African economy.

Those who pushed for the term “white monopoly capital” included the KwaZulu-Natal‚ Free State and North West delegations‚ as well as the ANC Youth League. They were stunned in the plenary when the Mpumalanga province declared that they supported the phrasing of the Strategy and Tactics document as it stood – as “monopoly capital”. The Limpopo province followed suit‚ tipping the scales against those who insisted on the inclusion of the word “white”.

In a media briefing on Tuesday evening‚ ANC policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe said the relationship between the ANC and capital was one of unity‚ cooperation and contestation. He said while it was not possible to “run away from white dominance in the economy”‚ the ANC did not consider white monopoly to be the enemy.

Where there were areas of divergence or when monopoly capital undermined societal interest‚ such as through collusion and price fixing‚ they should be regulated and disciplined‚ Netshitenzhe said.

He told the media there had been “intense discussion” on the issue at the conference and it would go back to branches for further debate. There will be final adoption of the policy documents and resolutions at the ANC’s 54th national conference in December. But as the conference moved towards its conclusion on Wednesday‚ the Zuma faction was trying to force Netshitenzhe to retract his statements at the media briefing‚ insisting that the phenomenon of white monopoly capital was a reality and the ANC should not be in denial about it.