'Nationalise Reserve Bank but ensure its independence'

The ANC is considering nationalising the SA Reserve Bank but says its independence should be guaranteed.

Addressing the media on the outcome of discussions in the economic transformation commission at the ANC's national policy conference, party head of the economic transformation subcommittee Enoch Godongwana said private ownership of the bank was an "anomoly".

However, he said, come what may, the independence of the Reserve Bank should be guaranteed.

"The independence of the Reserve Bank is sacrosanct and there is no intention in the recommendations [from the policy conference] to tamper with that.''