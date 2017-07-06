Disunited they stand, despite what Zuma says

Zuma, however, hinted in his closing address that there could be legislative changes for expropriation without compensation.

"We agree that using the fiscus for land redistribution must be accompanied by other measures if we are to achieve the goal at the required pace.

"Where it is necessary and unavoidable this might include expropriation without compensation," Zuma said.

On the controversial Mining Charter, which among other things seeks to compel companies to maintain a minimum 30% black shareholding, Godongwana said there was no contest over the charter's targets but on its design.

The rand took a beating yesterday after news emerged that the ANC was considering nationalising the South African Reserve Bank.

Godongwana said the ANC agreed the Reserve Bank should be owned by the state to ensure its independence.

"The proposal is that the independence of the Reserve Bank should be guaranteed. It is an anomaly that an institution like the Reserve Bank should be in private hands."

This, too, would be discussed by branches, with a proposal for a wealth tax.