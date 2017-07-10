Bell Pottinger’s wicked Wiki ways

Controversial London public relations firm Bell Pottinger seems to have side-stepped Wikipedia regulations and has been able to edit entries about the Gutpa family, leaked e-mails show.

In February last year, the firm’s manager of the Gupta account, Victoria Geogheghan, e-mailed a draft of “new content for the Gupta family’s Wikipedia page” to a Gmail account called “Team Media”.

This e-mail account was apparently created by Bell Pottinger for the Gupta company Oakbay. It appears that the PR firm wanted an Oakbay employee to edit the Wikipedia page; rather than Bell Pottinger who has been flagged by Wikipedia for unethical behaviour.