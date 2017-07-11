Asked what on basis the public protector had made the recommendation‚ she said that the decision was based on her interpretation of the law and had good intentions when looking at the narrow mandate of the Reserve Bank.

“This is an issue of technicality. She had to concede‚ following that‚ maybe the manner in which this has been crafted has created the tension‚” Mosana said.

“She didn’t get the law wrong. At the end of the day‚ why is the report still standing and being implementable if she got the law wrong?”

The public protector’s office announced in an affidavit on Monday that Mkhwebane will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

Mosana was adamant that mistakes were made when Mkhwebane drafted the remedial action regarding changing the role of the Reserve Bank.

The spokesperson defended this by asking what the core issue was.

“There is nothing wrong with admitting that you as a person concede that you have made a mistake and the public protector works with a team‚” she said.

- TimesLIVE