COMMENTARY: Mkhwebane learns some lessons after Reserve Bank standoff

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must have learnt her first important lesson since she took office in November last year — that holding office doesn’t give one the carte blanche to do as one pleases.

It’s common sense to expect the findings and instructions of the head of a Chapter Nine institution to be legally sound‚ especially a body like the Public Protector‚ which has become so central in combating the flagrant abuse of public power we have witnessed under President Jacob Zuma’s scandal-prone administration.

Mkhwebane has made a number of questionable moves and statements since she took over from her revered predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

Her worst decision in her short tenure has got to be her instruction to parliament to change the constitution in order to tinker with the mandate and the independence of the SA Reserve Bank.