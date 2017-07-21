Zulu king 'not bothered' after alleged restaurant rumpus

And so did Zulu royal family spokesman Prince Thulani Zulu.

"[Lemmer] said the king is a gentleman and didn't do anything wrong‚'' said Zulu.

He noted that most of the ''sarcastic'' comments were posted by white people.

"I don't think if it was the Queen [of England] they would do and say what they are saying right now … The king lives in KwaZulu-Natal. He rarely goes to Cape Town.

"Maybe something happened that they're not used to. [Maybe] they haven't seen a Zulu king. They don't know how we respect the king. They don't know the status of the king‚'' said Zulu.

''He doesn't bother himself with people who are like that. He knows who he is. He knows he is the king‚ not only of the Zulu nation‚ but the king of all people who live in KwaZulu-Natal.''