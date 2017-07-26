Situation in Palestine 'greatest disgrace of our time': Mandla Mandela
Nelson Mandela’s grandson and member of Parliament Mandla Mandela has said government should revoke visas for an Israeli delegation expected to visit South Africa in August.
Mandla Mandela flew to Cape Town on Wednesday to participate in a march that saw thousands of Muslims demanding that the SA government cut all diplomatic ties with Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador from the country.
He attended the march along with his wife Rabia.
The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa organised the march.
More than 4‚000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries took to the streets of Cape Town to protest against the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
The protesters embarked on a march from the Zinatul Islam mosque in District Six to Parliament‚ where a memorandum addressed to the minister of international relations was handed over.
The council wants government to close the Israeli embassy immediately for what it called "continuous desecrations" on the Muslim holy site in Israel.
"Madiba would have wanted to see the continuation of the Mandela family pledging its support to the Palestinian people‚'' said Mandela.
He described the situation in Palestine as the ''greatest disgrace of our time''.
"We demand that all occupied land be returned [to Palestine]. Madiba reminded us that our freedom is incomplete until Palestine is free."
Mandela also wants government to revoke visas for an Israeli delegation expected to visit South Africa in August.
"We should send this delegation back to Israel packing. They are not welcome in our beloved South Africa.''
On July 14‚ two Israeli security officers were gunned down at the al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli Arab gunmen. The Israeli government then moved to secure the compound and introduced strict security measures and installed metal detectors.
The move angered large sections of the international Muslim community and led to ongoing violent clashes at the site.
Former MJC president Sheihk Ebrahim Gabriels said the march was done to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.
"We want the world to know that al-Aqsa is not only sacred to Palestinians but to every Muslim and that's why we are here."
In a statement sent out on Monday the MJC called the occupation of the mosque a "crime against humanity".
