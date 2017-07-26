Situation in Palestine 'greatest disgrace of our time': Mandla Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s grandson and member of Parliament Mandla Mandela has said government should revoke visas for an Israeli delegation expected to visit South Africa in August.

Mandla Mandela flew to Cape Town on Wednesday to participate in a march that saw thousands of Muslims demanding that the SA government cut all diplomatic ties with Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador from the country.

He attended the march along with his wife Rabia.

The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa organised the march.

More than 4‚000 members of the Muslim community and other dignitaries took to the streets of Cape Town to protest against the securitisation of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The protesters embarked on a march from the Zinatul Islam mosque in District Six to Parliament‚ where a memorandum addressed to the minister of international relations was handed over.