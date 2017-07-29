Juju at his fiery finest at EFF birthday bash

EFF leader Julius Malema was at his firebrand best at the party’s fourth birthday celebration in Durban on Saturday afternoon‚ touching on controversial issues of land redistribution and recent black hairstyle and racist private school controversies.

For him‚ any schools guilty of racist tendencies needed to have action taken against them.

“All private schools with white people in them are racist. Why are these people so obsessed with our hair? We never talk to them about their fluffy hair but they attack our children.

“Such schools must be closed down through mass action. Any schools that discriminate against children on the basis of their hair and the colour of their skin must be shut down‚” he said.