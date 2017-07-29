Politics

Mamoepa’s death leaves responsibility to heal afflictions affecting country: Ramapahosa

29 July 2017 - 13:21 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told mourners that the death of his spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa has left the country with a responsibility to sort out its problems.

Mamoepa died last week following complications after he had a stroke.

Ramaphosa‚ delivering the eulogy at St. Albans cathedral in Pretoria‚ said: "Your death has left us with the responsibility to heal whatever may be afflicting this country."

Ever the communicator‚ friends and colleagues spoke of Mamoepa's commitment to his work‚ including in the wee hours of the morning.

Protege Groovin Nchabeleng recalled how Mamoepa would call him at odd hours of the night or morning to tell him of the wave of ideas he had.

One of these included an idea to have former Home Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma‚ when she still held the portfolio‚ appear on popular television soapie Generations to popularise the green ID book.

Nchabeleng said it was often at these late or early hours that Mamoepa found inspiration for his communications job.

