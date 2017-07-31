Politics

DA demands Muthambi pays back taxpayers' R300,000

31 July 2017 - 06:46 By Staff reporter
Faith Muthambi. File photo.
Faith Muthambi. File photo.
Image: Katlholo Maifadi

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi must be summoned to parliament to account for reports that she wasted R300,000 in taxpayers' money, the DA said yesterday.

The Sunday Times reported that she flew in 30 friends and family members for her budget speech in parliament in May.

The jaunt cost the public almost R300,000.

The DA's Desiree van der Walt said yesterday she would write to the chairman of the portfolio committee on public service and administration, Dr Makhosi Khoza.

"Muthambi must be made to repay every cent she spent on making sure people would come to watch her speak," Van der Walt said.

She said she would approach Khoza to request that Muthambi be called to explain her actions.

Muthambi's guests allegedly included her son, sister, aunt and mother and former SABC board chairman Ellen Tshabalala.

"These reports have surfaced on the back of revelations that the Gupta family had received highly confidential cabinet meeting information from Muthambi in May.

"The DA will not stand for this. Muthambi must appear to account before the public service and administration committee and be made to pay back every cent of wasted taxpayers' money," Van der Walt said.

Faith Muthambi flies 30 family members at taxpayers' expense

Calamitous minister also dishes out jobs to hometown pals and Hlaudi's kid
News
1 day ago

Muthambi sidelines DG who cut off the cash

Faith Muthambi has stripped her director-general, Mashwahle Diphofa, of his powers, apparently for refusing to fund her imbizos. The minister of ...
News
1 month ago

A major ruling — but it may not end dispute

The victory this week in the Constitutional Court by former communications minister Faith Muthambi over e.tv may not mark the end of the long-running ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. State capture: NPA could have stopped Guptas 12 years ago, but didn’t bother Politics
  2. Let the cards fall where they may, says JZ critic Politics
  3. DA demands Muthambi pays back taxpayers' R300,000 Politics
  4. We must resist the practice of ‘blessers’‚ says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Parliamentary portfolio committee must summon Muthambi over family junket: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Watch : 1st TV | President Robert Mugabe (93) struggling to walk and sit ...
Akbar Al Baker You are being served by grandmothers on American carriers
X